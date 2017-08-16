Iowa State Fair Photos, Tractors, and Cow Chips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa State Fair hosts many competitions for animals, but there is one event that tests the skill of the animal, and the handler.

The Sheep Dog Trials at the Outdoor Arena offered owners a chance to show what many do every day on cattle ranches. The use these sheep herding bred dogs to handle cattle.

“The reason I got into these dogs is because I was ranching, and needed help,” said Tim Naasz, a rancher from Platte,South Dakota. “The training is kind of my getaway, It’s my vacation so to speak, I use this dogs all the time at home so.”

Naasz added that these animals would rather be working herding cattle, than anything else.

At the Iowa State Fair Photo Salon there are 800 photos on display in black and white, color, and youth divisions. In this contest there are three times as many photos which do not make the show. Judges cull down the ones which make the show. They also go over and over the entries until three judges can pick the top winners.

“I tell everybody the art part of photography is to show us the world like we’ve never seen it before,” said Photo Salon Supt. Charley Starnes. “We actually have out of the 800 that made it in, we have 199 photos that actually received an award.”

Visitors can purchase a book which contains many of the photos in the show.

The Central Iowa Tractor Club displayed a number of antique and classic tractors of all colors on the Grand Concourse. The tractors all have a story.

“It’s a 1952 A John Deere, my Dad and I restored it about 20 years ago,” said Kent Powgnas. of Norwalk. “He’s been gone for the last 17 years, so I’ve kept the tradition going on, so glad to have it here with the Central Iowa Tractor Club.”

The 2017 Iowa State Fair Cow Chip Throwing Media/ Celebrity category was won by former Channel 13 Weather Guy, Mark Ferree, who also won first place a few years back.

Ali Farokhmaesh, an assistant basketball coach at Drake, finished 2nd Place in the Cowchip Throwing. Farokhmaesh is known for hitting a three point shot in the NCAA Tournament for UNI to beat Kansas in 2010.