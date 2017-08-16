× Man Stabbed Tuesday Night at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa – One person was injured in a stabbing at the Iowa State Fair Tuesday night.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says it happened around 10:25 p.m. near the SW corner of the fairgrounds. A 21-year-old man was hurt and transported to Mercy hospital in critical, but stable condition.

The Iowa State Patrol and the Des Moines Police Department are investigating.

The name of the victim has not been released. Officials have not named any possible suspects in the stabbing.

We’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available.