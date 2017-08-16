× Medical Examiner: Sabrina Ray Died of ‘Malnutrition Due to Denial of Care’

ANKENY, Iowa – The State Medical Examiner’s Office has revealed the official cause of death for an adopted Perry teen who weighed just 56 pounds at the time of her death in May.

Wednesday, Dr. Jonathan Thompson told Channel 13 that 16-year-old Sabrina Ray’s cause of death was malnutrition due to denial of care and her death has been ruled a homicide.

Sabrina was found dead in her family’s home in Perry on May 12th. At the time of her autopsy “severe malnourishment” was noted but an official cause of death was not released.

Five members of the teen’s adoptive family have been charged in her case. Some also face charges related to other adoptive children in the home.

Sabrina’s adoptive parents Marc and Misty Ray face four counts of child endangerment resulting in serious injuries, three counts of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, and one count of child endangerment resulting in death.

Sabrina’s adoptive grandmother, Carla Bousman, is charged with child endangerment resulting in death, obstruction of justice and three counts of kidnapping.

Josie Bousman, Sabrina’s adoptive cousin, has had her pre-trial hearing continued to September 8th. She is charged with kidnapping and child endangerment resulting in death.

Justin Ray is Sabrina’s adoptive brother and is charged with several counts of willful injury and child endangerment. Court documents allege he “drop kicked” Sabrina down a flight of stairs about a month prior to her death. Results from a psychiatric evaluation performed on Justin were filed in court on August 8th, saying he is competent to stand trial in the case.

The trials for all five family members have been scheduled for October 30th in Dallas County.