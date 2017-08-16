× One Arrested Following Morning Des Moines Chase

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in custody after leading Des Moines police on a chase Wednesday morning.

It started around 10:30 a.m. on the east side of the metro. Police were trying to pull over the suspect in connection with drug charges.

The pursuit went through the city, including the interstate.

“His moves started to get more aggressive, our officers started pulling off for safety’s sake. He was able to hide from us for a little while,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Officers found the suspect hiding behind a house in the 3700 block of Kingman Boulevard.

The suspect’s name hasn’t been released but he faces drug and weapons charges.