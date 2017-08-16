Pop-up Cheetos Restaurant Opens in New York City With More Than 1,000 People on Wait List

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWY ORK CITY - A big, bold, flavorful culinary concept is coming to life in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan.

The grilled cheeses are buttered up and the tables are all set for a 3-day only Cheetos-inspired pop-up restaurant with a menu created by Food Network’s Anne Burrell.

"The playing and creating of the menu and tasting and then just eating Cheetos was really a blast," Burrell said.

The Spotted Cheetah opened Monday and will keep serving up cheesy dishes until Aug. 17th. Right now, the wait list is more than 1,000 people long.

Chef Burrell took Cheetos out the bag and elevated the vending machine staple to new heights. Her personal favorite is the Mac n’ Cheetos (It has some bacon in it.)

Here’s a look at the menu:

Cheetos Crusted Fried Pickles + Creamy Ranch

Cheetos Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

Cheetos Meatballs

Purrfectly Fried Green Tomatoes

The Big Cheese Flamin’ Hot and White Cheddar Mac n’ Cheetos

Cheetos Mix-ups Crusted Chicken Milanese

Spicy Cheetos Nachos

Flamin’ Hot Limón Chicken Tacos

Cheetos Sweetos Crusted Cheesecake

Cheetos Sweetos Sweet and Salty Cookies

White Cheddar Cheetos and Cheetos Sweetos Apple Crepe

Want to get your Cheetos on? The Spotted Cheetah is accepting reservations made at their website and on the OpenTable app.

All the recipes will also be in a digital cookbook at www.TheSpottedCheetah.com.