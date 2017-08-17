× 14-Year-Old Bicyclist Killed in Louisa County Crash

LOUISA COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities are investigating a crash that killed a young bicyclist in southeast Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened just after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday northeast of the town of Grandview in Louisa County.

A vehicle driven by 26-year-old Alexander Cortes-Wolfe of Wapello was westbound on County Road G44X when it struck a bicycle that was also in the westbound lane.

Fourteen-year-old bicyclist Raeanna Reynolds, of Muscatine, and her bike ended up in a north ditch. Police say she was transported to Muscatine Hospital where she later died.

The investigation into the crash continues.