DES MOINES, Iowa — The 4-H Rabbit Show at the Iowa State Fair kicks off Thursday.

People traveled from all over Iowa to participate in the show and they put a lot of work into their rabbits to get them show ready.

There are lots of different breeds of rabbits and some of the most popular ones are the mini rex, Holland lop and New Zealand dwarf.

“There are currently 49 different breeds of rabbits. So depending on the breed they are looking at their type, their fur quality. The Netherland dwarfs are bred on how big their ears are, how short their body type is, their little heads. So each breed has its standard that it’s supposed to be bred upon,” 4-H Rabbit Superintendent Beth Wilkinson said.

All of the rabbits were brought in Wednesday night and they had a fun rabbit agility demonstration.

“During that demonstration the rabbits will jump and go through obstacles and it’s really fun,” Wilkinson said.

There is also a showmanship portion of the event that kids are really excited about.

“When they do their showmanship they learn and memorize how to do a health check and also explain what their rabbit should look like. So they know a little knowledge about their breed, but also good overall husbandry about the rabbits,” Wilkinson said.

The award ceremony will take place around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The largest rabbit competition takes place on Friday at 6 p.m.