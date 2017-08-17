× Free Breakfast Expands to All Des Moines Elementary Schools

DES MOINES, Iowa — What started out as a pilot project will soon be available to all elementary school students in the Des Moines School District.

The district is expanding its free breakfast program to the remaining 16 elementary schools that weren’t initially part of the project. Breakfast will be available for free to all students regardless of family income.

The district says the program has already made a difference in the schools where it was first put in place.

“Where we’ve been doing it so far, we’ve seen great participation, we’re seeing some improvements around the edges with attendance, even with some performance in the classroom, kids are just a little more ready to start the day of learning,” says Phil Roeder with the Des Moines School District.

The USDA and a pair of private grants are helping fund the free breakfast program.