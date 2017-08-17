× Jethro’s Opens New Restaurant in Ames as Largest Sports Bar in Big12 Conference

AMES, Iowa- Jethro’s Steak and Chop opened in Ames on Thursday morning. This is the first restaurant Jethro’s has opened outside the Des Moines metro area.

“We’re excited to come to Ames, Iowa,” said Jethro’s Owner, Bruce Gerleman. “We’ve looked up here for years to try to find a location, we think we’ve found the perfect spot here right off Duff.

This is the 7th location for Jethro’s in Central Iowa. The company has hired 135 new employees, pushing their total to over 800 in Central Iowa.

Gerleman plans to become the neighborhood Cyclone Sports bar, streaming or broadcast screens with any type of Cyclone Sports. He also wants to be a big supporter of local high school sports.

The restaurant has 40 70 inch screens, and a banquet hall seating up to 350 people.