Madrid Girl Lifting Hearts With Arts, Crafts and Smiles

MADRID, Iowa -- A six-year-old Madrid girls is proving it doesn't take a lot of time or money to make a difference. She's doing it with nothing more than construction paper, crayons and a smile.

"I brought paintings and flowers and rocks and pictures," says Ayla Shill on one of her regular visits to the Madrid Home, "To make them happy, to brighten their day ... because they don't get many visits from kids."

Ayla started visiting the Madrid Home several years ago when her great grandmother lived there. After she passed away Ayla's mom started working their and Ayla just kept on visiting. Now she regularly strolls the halls and passes out various arts and crafts.

"I like to watch them play and run around and have a good time," says resident Carol Herrold, "It's good to see young people in here. It brings joy to everybody's heart."

Ayla is now an official volunteer for the activity department and is in charge of passing out bingo cards and popcorn.