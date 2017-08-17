New Report Shows Drought is Deepening in Southern Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The drought of 2017 is worsening and relief is nowhere in sight.

The USDA released its weekly drought monitor map of Iowa on Thursday. The report uses measurements taken statewide on Tuesday.

For the first time in more than two years portions of the state are now in Extreme Drought, the second most severe category. Portions of Clarke, Decatur, Lucas, Madison, Union, Warren and Wayne Counties are in Extreme Drought.

Overall 70% of the state is in some level of drought. That is actually a slight improvement from last week. Most of northeast Iowa is free of drought, however that portion of the state did deal with flooding earlier this summer.