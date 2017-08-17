× People Sewing Quilts for the Community at State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — One project at the state fair is letting volunteers help make quilts for children in need.

“Sew In” is a project of the Des Moines Quilter’s Guild and is donating quilts made at the fair to seven organizations.

Those include: Angel Tree Camp, Camp Dodge Counselling program, Bidwell Riverside, Child Serve, Lutheran Social Services, Adoption Saturday in Polk County and Lutheran Hospital Behavior Department.

Anyone is welcome to come and the project coordinator said they will teach you to sew if you don’t know how.

Project Coordinator Sharon Meisenheimer said, “This is a happy, happy sweat shop.”

Any age is welcomed to help the cause.

“We get little kids that can help pass the candy baskets, we get young children that want to sew and sit on their parent’s lap,” Meisenheimer said.

Meisenheimer holds a special place for one cause that the organization helped out.

“Last year was the first year we did Adoption Saturday, and each child that was adopted on that very special day got a quilt. And I got to go, which was fantastic. I am adopted myself, and so that was extra special to see those happy families coming together,” Meisenheimer said.

Meisenheimer said the guild has donated 19 sewing machines for the fair, and the different pieces of fabric that people work with.

The project so far has made over 200 blankets, and hopes to reach its goal of 500 by the end of the fair.