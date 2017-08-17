President Trump Praises Confederate Leaders, Rips Call to Take Down Monuments
WASHINGTON, D.C.–On Thursday morning President Donald Trump used Twitter–his frequent mode of communication to supporters–to express support for Confederate leaders who fought to keep slavery and to also complain about recent decisions to remove Confederate monuments and statues.
The President’s series of tweets come at a time when he has faced repeated criticism for further dividing the country when it comes to race following a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday that ended in the deaths of three people.
Wednesday, Trump blamed “two sides” for the violence Saturday, which further inflamed his critics.