President Trump Praises Confederate Leaders, Rips Call to Take Down Monuments

WASHINGTON, D.C.–On Thursday morning President Donald Trump used Twitter–his frequent mode of communication to supporters–to express support for Confederate leaders who fought to keep slavery and to also complain about recent decisions to remove Confederate monuments and statues.

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

…can't change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson – who's next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish! Also… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

…the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

The President’s series of tweets come at a time when he has faced repeated criticism for further dividing the country when it comes to race following a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday that ended in the deaths of three people.

Wednesday, Trump blamed “two sides” for the violence Saturday, which further inflamed his critics.