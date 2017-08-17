State Fair Sweet Corn Husking, Yodeling and Bubble Gum Blowing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa- The Iowa State Fair continued a run of cool weather, with little or no rain to dampen attendance. Only Wednesday had less attendance than last year.

The Fair is preparing for a giant Sweet Corn Feed on Friday morning. In order to do that a couple dozen volunteers came to the Agriculture building to husk bags and bags, of sweet corn.

At the Bubble Gum blowing competition 9 year old Owen Weis , an incoming 4th grader from Creston took the 7-9 year old bubble gum blowing with a bubble of 9 1/2 inches. The nearest competitors were in the 4 inch range.

At the Polled Hereford Museum, visitors can learn about this breed of cattle which first came about in the State of Iowa on a farm near St. Mary’s. The Polled Hereford is one with no horns, making it easier for livestock producers to get more cattle to the feed bunk at one time.

“This barn was on the property where Polled Herefords Originated,” said Ray Dittmer, or Lacona. We moved the building up here in 1991, to build a museum out of it.”

At the Yodeling competition there was some vocal talent on display. Chad Sutter from Polk City Iowa won first place.

Just was really inspired from when I was little traveling around with my Dad going around to different Blue Grass Competitions and different things and hearing people yodel,” said Sutter.

The Iowa State Fair will continue Friday, Saturday and conclude at the end of Sunday.