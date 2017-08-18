Evelyn K. Davis Center Celebrates Five Years in Metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Evelyn K. Davis Center for Working Families is celebrating five years in the metro.

The center provides workforce services, direct placement assistance, support services, training, and access to education providers. On Friday, the center held a ceremony to discuss all of its successes so far.

Director Marvin DeJear noted that Iowa is one of the worst state's for African American families, and hopes their work can eventually change this.

"Let's be proactive and show the rest of the country not only how Des Moines, but all of Iowa has always been a provider of opportunities for all and went against the status quo," he said.

The center is the product of a partnership between the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines, United Way of Central Iowa, and DMACC.