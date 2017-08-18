Funeral Services to be Held for Lance Corporal Cody Haley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELDORA, Iowa -- Last weekend, hundreds of people lined roadways as they welcomed home Lance Corporal Cody Haley.

The young Marine died after being hit by a tree while stationed in California. This weekend, people will gather once more to say farewell to Haley.

Dozens of his Marine family came to Iowa this week to show support for Haley's family in Eldora. On Friday night, they joined his family and friends at the South Hardin football game--the school from which Haley graduated.

Services for Haley will be held on Saturday morning at the same football field. The funeral will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a procession travelling along Highway 175 east from Eldora, through Grundy Center, then along Highway 14 north to Highway 147 and into Rockford.

Haley will be buried at Riverside Cemetery.

All are invited to line the procession route as a last honor to Haley.