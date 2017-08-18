Get a Taste of Metro Cuisine During Des Moines Restaurant Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- There's never a shortage of restaurants to try in the metro, and Friday kicks off an entire week of highlighting some of the best spots around town.

The Des Moines Restaurant Week is in its 10th year of celebrating food establishments in the area, and includes exclusive pricing and special menu options at more than 39 participating restaurants. Organizers say they're excited for people from all over the world to take advantage of this with the Solheim Cup and Ithe Iowa State Fair going on at the same time.

Bubba's Southern Comforts is participating for the first time this year, and the the businesses' manager said he is enjoying the event.

"Restaurant Week is a great way to remind people in the community that the restaurant industry is thriving. In the middle of the fair and with back-to-school looming, this is typically a slower time of year," said Chris Diebel.

A full list of participating restaurants can be found at Des Moines Restaurant Week's website.