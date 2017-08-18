× Gladbrook Woman Killed in Marshall County Crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities are investigating a crash that killed one person Thursday morning.

It happened just after 8:00 a.m. on Sanford Avenue, about four miles north of Marshalltown on Highway 14.

Police say a southbound vehicle driven by Waleed Parvez of Waterloo was trying to pass a trailer when it found a car in the northbound lane. They both attempted to move to the shoulder to avoid a collision but the southbound driver lost control and struck the trailer, causing it to jackknife and roll.

Four occupants of the vehicle towing the trailer were transported to Unity Point Hospital where Marjorie Phillips of Gladbrook later died.

This accident remains under investigation with charges pending.