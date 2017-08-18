× LifeServe Experiencing Emergency Blood Shortage

IOWA — LifeServe Blood Center is hoping Iowans can stop in to donate this weekend.

The center is experiencing an emergency blood shortage. To help boost supplies, LifeServe centers in Urbandale and Des Moines are opening their doors on Sunday, when they are normally closed. Both locations will be open from 8 a.m. until noon.

Walk-ins are welcome, but donors can also make appointments.

LifeServe is especially looking for o-negative blood types, which can be received by all hospital patients.