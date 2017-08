× New Cineplex Coming to North Grand Mall in Ames

AMES, Iowa — Owners of the North Grand Mall in Ames are hoping they’ve found a new cornerstone for the shopping center.

Thursday they announced they’re bringing a new five-theater cineplex to the mall.

Construction is already underway and should be finished later this year.

The mall was purchased by a group of local investors last year after its previous owners defaulted on a loan.