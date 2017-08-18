Nursing Students Hosting Camp to Teach Kids Good Hygiene Skills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Summer is just about over for kids across the state, but this weekend a group of metro nurses is offering one final summer camp to teach a potentially lifesaving skill: proper handwashing.

It may sound silly, but washing your hands is the first defense in stopping the cold, flu, and other more serious diseases from spreading. On Saturday, a group of local nursing students are hosting a free camp in Des Moines to have some fun with kids while also giving them some important tips.

"Handwashing is really important, especially in schools, so many kids using the same faucets, the same bathrooms" said Grand View nursing student Ashley Sibenaller. "So it's really important for kids, even if they've learned it, to refresh on some little skills. We have a bunch of takeaway home items to help them remember how to wash their hands, proper first aid, that's never bad to learn in a school, if someone were to fall on the playground."

The camp takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at MLK Jr. Park on Garfield. It's free to attend, and kids will get a lot of fun things to bring home with them. The camp is recommended for children ages 4-10, but all kids are welcome.