× Police: Man Tried to Entice Minors at McHenry Park

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man was arrested Thursday after police say he made advances toward minor children at a metro park.

Police were called to McHenry Park Thursday night after receiving a report about the incident. When officers arrived the witnesses told them the suspect had fled on the trail system, but he had been followed by the victims and some of their parents.

The suspect, 22-year-old Taylor Harlan, was taken into custody by officers on trail. He’s now been charged with two counts of enticement of a minor.

Harlan is being held in the Polk County Jail on a bond of $20,000.