WEST DES MOINES - After 2 years of preparation the Solheim Cup finally teed off from Des Moines Golf and Country Club. A raucous, wild crowd helped Team USA take a 5 1/2 to 2 1/2 lead over Team Europe after the first day.

The Americans swept the afternoon matches for the first time in the event's history. Danielle Kang and Lizette Salas led the way for the red white and blue.

Competition begins Saturday morning bright and early at 7am.