Steve Bannon Reportedly Leaving Trump White House

White House advisor Steve Bannon makes remarks during a discussion at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, February 23, 2017. / AFP / Mike Theiler (Photo credit should read MIKE THEILER/AFP/Getty Images)
White House advisor Steve Bannon makes remarks during a discussion at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, February 23, 2017. / AFP / Mike Theiler (Photo credit should read MIKE THEILER/AFP/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Steve Bannon is reportedly leaving his senior adviser position in the Trump White House.
NBC News has confirmed with two administration officials that Bannon is leaving the Trump Administration.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates later today.