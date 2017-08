AMES, Iowa — School is almost back in session, and police in Ames are warning everyone about the dangers of underage drinking.

The department released a video on Saturday, once again using a good sense of humor to get its message across.

Singing a parody of the song “Cheerleader” by OMI, Officer Snyder reminds viewers of the consequences of drinking underage, including fines and safety risks. The full video can be seen below.