Car Thieves Caught After Asking Police for a Ride

WAVERLY, Iowa -- A recent car theft in eastern Iowa was easily solved thanks to the suspects.

Two officers were out trying to find who took a Ford pickup on Monday in Waverly. While patrolling in an unmarked car, they were flagged down by a man and woman asking for a ride. The pair turned out to be someone the cops knew: the suspects in the grand theft auto.

Not only did they have the keys from the stolen truck, the man was even wearing a shirt taken out of the vehicle.

"Saw the two come out of the ditch, and I kind of nudged him and said, 'wouldn't it be funny if these were our suspects,'" said Waverly Officer Cory Stephens. "We ended up giving them a ride with some extra jewelry attached."

"Jaw just dropped how the people pretty much volunteered to be picked up by the cops," said Ben Webber, owner of the truck that was stolen.

The suspects ran out of gas before flagging down the officers. The truck was returned to its rightful owner and the pair was charged with theft.