Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MCGREGOR, Iowa -- Saturday marks one month since a tornado ripped through Main Street in McGregor.

The EF1 tornado caused major damage and destroyed some of the town's historic buildings. The mayor says improvements are happening every day, and the community has come together to rebuild.

So far, more than $34,000 has been raised for the Restore McGregor Fund.

Officials plan to meet next week to decide how to disperse the money.