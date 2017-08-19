× One Killed in Single-Vehicle Madison County Crash

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — A car crash in Madison County claimed the life of one driver on Saturday.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says officials responded to a single-vehicle crash at approximately 9:51 a.m. in the 2400 block of Cumming Road. An overturned vehicle was located off the roadway after it appears it missed a curve in the road, entered a ditch, and rolled.

Christopher Hannon, 42, of Winterset, was found thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials believe Hannon was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.