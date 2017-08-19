× Speed Likely Factor in Crash That Killed One Person Friday Night

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person has died following a car crash in Des Moines.

Police say officers and fire department personnel responded to a crash at the 1400 block of Herold at approximately 9:37 p.m. on Friday. They say a car left the roadway, went into a parking lot, and crashed into a piece of construction equipment that was parked.

Ed McDaniel, 33, of Des Moines, was killed in the crash.

The incident is still being investigated, but authorities believe excessive speed may have been a “significant contributing factor.”