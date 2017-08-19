Two Iowans Travelling to Canada for Wildfire Relief Volunteer Work

IOWA — Two Red Cross volunteers from Iowa are heading to Canada to help people recover from devastating wildfires.

More than 2.2 million acres of British Columbia have burned so far. At one point, more than 45,000 people were displaced from their homes, and over 6,000 are still under an evacuation order.

Maurice Evans of Sioux City is deploying to Prince George as a mass care volunteer, and Stu Coulson from Charles City is heading to Williams Lake to serve as a disaster mental health team member.

Greater IA Red Cross posted a tweet about the volunteers on Friday, noting that they will be in the area for two to three weeks.