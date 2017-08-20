× 515 Alive Music Festival Draws Record Number of Attendees

DES MOINES, Iowa — Even with the Iowa State Fair and Solheim Cup going on, music was a big part of the weekend at Water Works Park.

The two-day long 515 Alive Music Festival wrapped up on Saturday night with a record total attendance of nearly 30,000 people. The festival is in its 15th year, but this is the first time it’s been held at Water Works Park.

“Well Des Moines is starting to get known for this, which is amazing. The EDM music movement here is blowing up, and what we’re trying to do here in Water Works versus where we were with the confined space of Gateway West, is we’re offering five different stages, camping experience, we have about 1,400 campers who spent the night,” said the festival’s event manager Tom Zmolek.

Organizers hope to hold the event the same week next year.