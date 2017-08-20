Annual Block Party Gets Kids Ready to Head ‘Back 2 School’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Back 2 School Iowa held its annual Back 2 School Bash on Sunday afternoon.

This is the 12th year the event has been held at the John R. Grubb YMCA in Des Moines. The event took place from 2 to 5 p.m. and provided free backpacks and supplies for more than 1,000 kids in the community.

There was a block party style bash that included a basketball tournament, games, food, and music, as well as health screenings and vaccines. Children and parents from all walks of life were welcome to join the fun and prepare for the coming school year.