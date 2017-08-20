Dedicated Fairgoers Recognized for Perfect Attendance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Sunday is the last day of this year's Iowa State Fair, and some fairgoers are being recognized for exceptional attendance records.

Stockman's Inn held a ceremony on Sunday acknowledging those who have made it to the fair every single day for the last 40 years. To honor them, Stockman's gave them a free lunch and certificate of recognition. The idea came when the owner reached 50 years of perfect attendance.

"I was out here buying a raffle ticket on the horse for Camp Sunnyside and I mentioned to the announcer there, Bob McWilliams, I said, 'Bob, today is 50 years that I have not missed one day of the Iowa State Fair.' Ironically, a lady standing about two feet from me, she said, 'well today is 60 years I have not missed one day of the Iowa State Fair,'" said Lyle Kreps.

Kreps has now made it to 52 years of perfect attendance. He has made one exception in his perfect attendance rule; last year he honored a woman who had been the fair at least one day each year for 83 years.