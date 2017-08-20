First Annual Back to School Giveaway in Honor of Homicide Victim Benefits Metro Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A block party with a back-to-school giveaway was held in honor of a Des Moines homicide victim on Sunday.

In June, Darnell Lee and Jason Smith were killed in a shooting on the city's east side. The shooting remains under investigation and no suspects have been identified.

On Sunday, Lee was honored in the first annual block party and giveaway held at Pete Crivaro Park on Southeast 14th. Lee's friends and family pitched in together to give 300 backpacks full of school supplies away for the children in the community. One of the organizers--a close friend of Lee--said this was the best way to honor his friend's memory.

"His birthday is August 28th. So the best thing I could do besides a birthday party is give back to the kids. They start school a week before his birthday," said Tiara Harris, organizer of the event.

Organizers are calling it the First Annual Darnell Lee Back to School Giveaway because they intend to do it every year around this time. They expressed some excitement about the possibility of collaborating with the Back 2 School Bash organizers.