Golf Fans Travel Great Distances for Solheim Cup

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- More than 100,000 people took to the West Des Moines Golf and Country Club this week for the 2017 Solheim Cup.

To get here, some people crossed the Atlantic Ocean. Tournament officials say more than 20 different countries are represented by the sea of people who travelled to attend the event.

While there were a lot of fans rooting for the red, white, and blue, others sported Europe's colors of blue and yellow.

"Electric. It's just fantastic," said a Sweden resident of the big event.

People also wore sequined hats and colorful costumes to show their support.

"They are the Welsh daffodil, the national flower of Wales," said a resident of Wales.

For some it’s their first time in Iowa, and Iowans are demonstrating the true meaning of being “Iowa Nice." Fans agree that no matter which team they're cheering for or where they came from, the tournament was worth the travel.

The U.S. team came out on top for the second year in a row, keeping the cup at home. The 2019 Solheim Cup tournament will be held in Scotland.