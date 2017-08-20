Metro Dog Recovering at Home After Being Attacked By Another Dog

WARNING: Some of the following images are graphic.

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Des Moines dog who was out for a walk with its owner when it was attacked by another dog is now back home recovering.

Toolah is a basenji owned by Tom and Diann Weinman. Tom was out with Toolah on a walk on Thursday morning when Toolah was attacked by a dog who jumped over a fence. Toolah suffered some pretty deep bites on her back and chipped her fangs.

Weinman was also injured trying to separate the dogs. His hand required stitches to close the wounds.

The Weinmans say Toolah was initially very frightened by the ordeal, but now her eating habits are back to normal and she seems very happy to be home.