Police Arrest Man Wanted for Snapping Puppy's Neck

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say they have arrested the man who snapped a puppy’s neck in July.

Christopher Vogel, 25, was arrested over the weekend after a short foot chase.

Vogel is accused of killing his neighbors’ three-month-old puppy after an argument about using their Wi-Fi.

Online records show Vogel has since been released from the Polk County Jail on bond.