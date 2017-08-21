Bed Bugs Reported in ISU Apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State University is looking into a report of bed bugs at a university apartment.

A parent of an ISU student says she found her daughter's apartment at Frederiksen Court crawling with the bugs. The university is now looking into the situation. The student was offered a different apartment, but the student's family declined and instead rented a hotel room to stay in while the apartment is inspected.

The school says reports of bed bugs are rare, and when they are reported they are treated as quickly as possible.