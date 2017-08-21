Calvetta Williams Waives Preliminary Hearing After Child Endangerment Charge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The woman accused of hurting a child in her care waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Monday morning.

Calvetta Williams is charged with child endangerment causing injury. Williams runs an in-home daycare center. One of the mothers who used the daycare says her daughter came home with bruises and scratches on her cheeks and forehead.

Until the criminal case is decided, Williams is not allowed to operate her daycare. Williams is also the executive director of Mothers Against Violence.

A trial date has not been set in the case.