Commercial Fire Spreads to Apartments in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A commercial fire turned into an apartment fire on Des Moines' east side on Monday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., firefighters were called to a business on the 1600 block of East Grand Avenue. The fire started in the single-story building, but spread next door to another commercial building that had two floors of apartments. Captain Mark Dooley said around three dozen firefighters fought to extinguish the flames in what he calls a "very difficult" fire.

"With the head start that this fire has, with the burning in between floors, we have to be very conscientious of a building collapse. We have to make sure the building remains stable, with our attack efforts. We will be inside as long as it continues to be safe to put the fire out," he said.

Fire officials say everyone got out of the buildings safely and no injuries were reported.