× Eclipse Traffic and Construction Create Major Delays on I-35 Southbound

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa State Patrol is warning drivers heading south on I-35 of extremely slow traffic.

Construction has traffic head-to-head in some areas and State Trooper Alex Dinkla says traffic is backed up between Cumming and the Highway 92 exit.

The many people headed south to Missouri to view the Path of Totality for the solar eclipse is adding to the already slow traffic. Trooper Dinkla is encouraging people to talk alternate routes such as using Highway 169, Highway 28, and Highway 65/69.

Pulling over on the shoulder of the road to view the eclipse is also not recommended because it poses a hazard to other drivers.