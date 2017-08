× It’s Official: 2017 State Fair Breaks Attendance Record

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2017 Iowa State Fair was officially one for the record books.

On Monday morning the Iowa State Fair released its final attendance total for the year. 1,130,071 visitors passed through the gates this year. That beats the previous record set in 2015 by more than 12,000 visitors. 1,117,398 visited the fair that year.

The 2017 Fair had already topped the 2016 Fair’s total attendance after 10 days.