Moulton Elementary Students Get Back-to-School Supply Donation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Moulton Elementary students won't need to worry about any last minute school supply shopping.

On Monday, local members of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades delivered backpacks full of school supplies for all 515 Moulton students. On Tuesday night, they plan to deliver the supplies to kids during a "back to school night" event.

Organizers say they hope their donation helps teachers, as well as students.

"These school supplies will go a long way to assisting the students in this upcoming school year, but most importantly it will also go a long ways from eliminating the potential possibility for teachers also buying school supplies. So it's a great opportunity for the community all the way around," said Jeremiah Fitch, Business Representative for IUPAT.

The organization will make two more donations like this one this year in Missouri and Maryland.