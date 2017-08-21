New Iowa License Plate Design Revealed

DES MOINES, Iowa — After a vote at the Iowa State Fair, and online, the new design for Iowa’s license plates has been selected.

The Iowa Department of Transportation revealed the winner was the “City and Country” design with 113,299 votes out of 291,095 total votes cast.

“Iowans made their voices heard in the selection process for our state’s next license plate design,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said. “I’m glad so many were able to help select a meaningful design that should serve as a point of pride for our state and showcase our unique culture to the rest of the country.”

The new design will be available in 2018.