Outlets of Des Moines Announces New Stores

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Metro shoppers, take note: Outlets of Des Moines has announced six more stores joining their line-up.

The stores announced on Monday include Nike Factory Store, Loft Outlet, Francesca's, Carter's Babies and Kids, Zales Outlet, and Lids. Local restaurant Teriyaki Boys will also be opening at the outlets as one of three food court eateries. The restaurant is owned by Jay Wang, who also owns the Wasabi restaurants throughout the metro.

Outlets of Des Moines is set to open on October 20th.