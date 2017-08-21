× Police Respond to Two Metro Bank Robberies on Monday

IOWA — On Monday, police were called to two separate bank robberies in the metro.

A West Des Moines man is facing charges from a morning bank robbery in Redfield.

Deputies were called to the First State Bank just before noon on Monday. A witness provided them with a description of the robber, the suspect’s vehicle, and the direction of the suspect’s escape. Less than 10 minutes later, officers pulled over Shawn Antisdel in the 30000 block of I Avenue.

He is charged with second degree robbery and is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Carlisle police were also called to investigate a bank robbery on Monday afternoon.

Just before 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the People’s Bank on Gateway Drive. At this time, officials have not revealed the number of suspects or if any money was taken during the incident.