Solheim Cup Shatters Attendance Records

More fans watched Team USA beat Team Europe to retain the Solheim Cup than any of the previous 14 Cups, held both in the U.S. and Europe.

Fans also spent more money on merchandise than any previous Cup.

Details below from the Solheim Cup:

West Des Moines, IOWA (August 21, 2017) – After a full week of incredible golf, celebration and patriotism at Des Moines Golf and Country Club, the official attendance for the 2017 Solheim Cup has been tallied. The global golf event attracted 124,426 fans from August 14-20, 2017. This number surpasses the last attendance record for the Solheim Cup, set in 2009 at Rich Harvest Farms in Illinois. Additionally, the large crowds on Friday broke the event’s single-day attendance record.

“Watching the crowds stream into Des Moines Golf and Country Club was a thrill,” said Chris Garrett, Tournament Director. “Running the Solheim Cup was a dream realized for me. Knowing we were able to bring in record crowds and create more fans of golf, the LPGA and the Solheim Cup make the success of the event even sweeter.”

The record-breaking crowd was comprised of thousands of ticket holders from around the globe. More than 50 percent of attendees came from outside of the state of Iowa including fans from more than 25 countries. Those patriotic fans were big spenders too. Fans purchased more than $2 million in merchandise – breaking yet another event record.