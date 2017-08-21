× Teaching Children About Eclipse During Watch Party

DES MOINES, Iowa – A solar eclipse event is letting kids and the public learn and collect data for people to see.

St. Theresa Catholic School is hosting an eclipse event with its science teachers to teach its students and anyone else who comes to understand what an eclipse is.

“We have our sun and then the moon is directly lined up with the sun. And the sun hits the moon with a shadow, a then the shadow hits the earth. So the shadow of the moon goes past the sun and blocks out the sun,” fourth and fifth grade science teacher at St. Theresa, Ronda McCarthy.

St. Theresa’s middle school science teacher, Brittany Kinney said students can download an app that will collect data during the eclipse.

“We have the globe explore app that we are going to be using. Basically, we are going to be taking some air temperature data and also just some images of what it looks like during the eclipse. We are going to enter that into the app, and then we can share that with everyone else around the country and we can get data about what the earth is experiencing while it is going through this eclipse,” Kinney said.

The school has 250 solar glasses that teachers will be handing out. If the run out, kids will be able to make pinholes to protect their eyes.

McCarthy said that sunglasses are not going to protect your eyes from the eclipse, and you will need the proper protection.

“If you put your solar glass on inside, you should not be able to see anything. You should not be able to see the lights you have in the room, or anything else. It should be totally dark inside,” McCarthy said.

The event is free and open to the public. It will start Monday at 11:30 a.m. on the playground at St. Theresa Catholic School.

The event will have lunch provided.