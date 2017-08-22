× Ames Committee Recommends Constructing a New High School Building

AMES, Iowa- A citizen advisory group for the Ames Community School District has recommended moving forward with possible construction of a new high school building.

The group held tours and meetings with citizens over the summer to gain input as to what the district should do.

“What we found was most people look at it and say it’s been hodgepodge enough,” said Committee Chair Duane Reeves. “I think it’s been 15 renovations to the current building one more spending almost $90 million didn’t make sense.”

The Board would need voter approval to use sales option tax. The new building would be constructed on the same site similar to recent elementary school projects here. The building would go up next the old one, then once completed the former high school would be torn down.

“This is for Ames, one of the key things we heard during the community committee is we want the building that the community can also use,” said Reeves. “It would be a better auditorium, a nice athletic facility that the community can rent.”

If the district would move forward a vote would not happen until spring next year at the earliest. After design and construction, a new school may not be open until 2021 or 2022.

“A new build would be in some cases less than$10 million difference,” said Reeves. “It would have all new amenities, the right size classrooms, they wouldn’t be at a hodgepodge still different elevations, different roofing elemen