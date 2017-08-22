Clive Police Seek Help in Identifying Theft Suspect

CLIVE, Iowa – The Clive Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a woman in a theft case.

Police released surveillance images of the woman they say stole money form the bank account of a woman who had her purse stolen out of her vehicle. An image of the vehicle the woman was driving, a newer model Volvo with stolen plates, was also released.

Police are reminding people to never leave valuables behind in a vehicle because if a purse or wallet is stolen it likely contains sensitive personal and financial information.

If you have any information about the woman in the photos, please contact Detective Maurio Coleman at 515-967-5008.